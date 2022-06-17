Doman Group LLC Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Valero Energy accounts for 1.4% of Doman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.01. 227,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

