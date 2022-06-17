Doman Group LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $51,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 229,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

