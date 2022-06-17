Doman Group LLC Invests $751,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,307.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

