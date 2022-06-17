Doman Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,097 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.