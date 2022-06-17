Doman Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Doman Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 104,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,840. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

