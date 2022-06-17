Doman Group LLC Purchases New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 78,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 156,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

