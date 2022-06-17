Doman Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.2% of Doman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

Shares of GS traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.29. The company had a trading volume of 93,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,713. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.32 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

