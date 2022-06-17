Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. 7,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

