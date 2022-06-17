Dorian LPG’s (LPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

NYSE:LPG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,940 shares of company stock worth $10,442,995. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $137,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.