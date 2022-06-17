Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,205,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $964,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

