Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Cut to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,173,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

