Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.52

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.52 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 35.25 ($0.43). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.44), with a volume of 630,731 shares trading hands.

DUKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.64) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

