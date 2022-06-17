DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,946 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

