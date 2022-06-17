Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 830,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.94. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $125.14 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.