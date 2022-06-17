Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.34 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $815.74 and its 200 day moving average is $913.78.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

