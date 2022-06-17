Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.