Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

