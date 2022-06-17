Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $22.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

