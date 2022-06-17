Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ELTK opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $22.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
