EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,533,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

