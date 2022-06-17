Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Great Elm Capital Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a report released on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year. The consensus estimate for Great Elm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

