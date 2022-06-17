Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Down 2.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $844.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

