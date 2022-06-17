EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Luke Martino Acquires 800,000 Shares

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Luke Martino bought 800,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,800.00 ($17,222.22).

Luke Martino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EV Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luke Martino bought 6,192 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$117.65 ($81.70).

EV Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It also holds interest in the Khartoum tenements that comprises five granted exploration licenses for minerals (EPM) and one EPM application covering 390 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EV Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.