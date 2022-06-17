EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Luke Martino Acquires 800,000 Shares

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Luke Martino bought 800,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,800.00 ($17,222.22).
Luke Martino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Luke Martino bought 6,192 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$117.65 ($81.70).
EV Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
