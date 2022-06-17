Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,529 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.40. 264,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

