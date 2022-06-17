Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 138,617 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,239,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NYSE TTE traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.