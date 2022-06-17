Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,211. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.74 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.