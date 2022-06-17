Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $44.32 Million Stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,465 shares during the quarter. Hartford Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $44,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

BATS HSRT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 13,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.