Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of EWY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 182,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

