Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,859 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,859 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 79,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,995. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.