Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,597 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,451,292. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

