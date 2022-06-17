Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,710 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,459,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 99,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWT. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Redwood Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.