Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,626,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,146,000 after buying an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $23.30. 160,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.