ExclusiveCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $61.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $192,675.63 and approximately $61.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001910 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

