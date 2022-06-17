Exos Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPRAU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000.

Shares of MPRAU stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. 164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

