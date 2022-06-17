Exos Asset Management LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Alight by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 140,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,078. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

