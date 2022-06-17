Exos Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,790,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 206,179 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRSA remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. 25,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

