Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,526,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,045,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,937,000.

Shares of TOACU remained flat at $$10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.25.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

