Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $4.97 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 509,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV makes up approximately 2.6% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 1.69% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

