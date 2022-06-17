Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $778,000 in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 208,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,925. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

