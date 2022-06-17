Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of OPY Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,520,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $7,150,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

