Exos Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Skydeck Acquisition worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 39,048.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,203 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYA remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

