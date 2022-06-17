Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV comprises 1.4% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Friday. 1,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,372. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (DCRD)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.