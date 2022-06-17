Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCXA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCXA remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

