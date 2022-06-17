extraDNA Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $89,063.45 and approximately $30,872.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,405.75 or 0.99977121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00211033 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00077773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00111028 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00154918 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003624 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004832 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

