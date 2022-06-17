Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.55

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 125,825 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £84.80 million and a P/E ratio of -27.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.55.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.