Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £114 ($138.37) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($157.79) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from £132.60 ($160.94) to GBX 9,960 ($120.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £132.10 ($160.33).

FERG opened at GBX 8,680 ($105.35) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,652 ($105.01) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($165.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The company has a market cap of £18.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,675.29 and its 200-day moving average price is £109.66.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

