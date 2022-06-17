Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £114 ($138.37) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($157.79) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from £132.60 ($160.94) to GBX 9,960 ($120.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £132.10 ($160.33).

FERG opened at GBX 8,680 ($105.35) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,652 ($105.01) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($165.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The company has a market cap of £18.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,675.29 and its 200-day moving average price is £109.66.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

