Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.08-$8.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -$7.52 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.11-$5.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Citigroup cut their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.90.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $174.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.58 and its 200 day moving average is $220.80. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ferrari by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,864,000 after buying an additional 186,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

