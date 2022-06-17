Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in May

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

