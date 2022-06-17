FintruX Network (FTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $357.00

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $319,698.90 and $357.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 42.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

