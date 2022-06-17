First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 359.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 103.6% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 104,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average of $220.80. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.48 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

