First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $44.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,158 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

